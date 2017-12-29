Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Wolves
Check out all the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 102-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as postgame interviews with Eric Bledsoe and head coach Jason Kidd.
Giannis is already out there posterizing the Timberwolves 😱
Nobody does putback dunks quite like Giannis 🔥
Middleton gets a chance for a 4-point play!
Eric Bledsoe is a bad, bad man 😱
Hey, you missed a spot 😁
Look. At. Him. GO.
GIIIIIIIIIIIIIANNIS!
Eric Bledsoe says the @Bucks weren't playing like themselves early against the Wolves. They figured things out in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/lV0fPyNGTW
Jason Kidd talks strategy following the @Bucks' big win over the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Vu8xYeabS7
