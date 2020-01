Highlights: Bucks 106, Timberwolves 104

Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 106-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

.@Giannis_An34‘s first dunk of 2020 was a beauty 💥 pic.twitter.com/UWwaLyWhgd — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 2, 2020

GIANNIS FROM EAU CLAIRE! 😱 pic.twitter.com/JYRslmq6Mz — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 2, 2020

We call him Khash for a reason. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/zUR1F3L8gC — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 2, 2020

Giannis is draining clutch 3s now? Ok.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/uYoJhPtVcF — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 2, 2020

“That win definitely made us better.”@ZoraStephenson catches up with Brook Lopez following a #Bucks win at home. pic.twitter.com/CsPVZ4xnDs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 2, 2020