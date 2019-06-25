Bucks’ Budenholzer wins NBA Coach of the Year

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer has won Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career at the NBA Awards.

He guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto.

He got choked up while thanking his wife and kids Monday night.

Budenholzer also coached Team Giannis in the All-Star Game last season.

He earned his first Coach of the Year trophy with Atlanta in 2015.

Budenholzer beat out Denver’s Mike Malone and Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers.