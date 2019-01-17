Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Grizzlies
Check out all the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 111-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
💦💦💦 Mountain, now with a couple extra twists! #FearTheDeerhttps://t.co/hrcvAegTKu pic.twitter.com/EH6jUznGrH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
"Nice Malcolm. NICE MALCOLM! Malcolm in the middle!" – @olskool888 #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZNswrkNWnC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
"Mike Conley Jr. was WAY too short to go on that ride."
"He did not meet the height requirement." 😂😂😂#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/DXCNDfIYQ9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
Brook knew it was good 👀#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/RDke7wszj3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
Goodness, @Giannis_An34 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BK6tzI6hVc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
"START THE BUS." – @olskool888
D.J. Wilson is feelin it. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qJ07vAup3G
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
"START THE OTHER BUS." – @olskool888 😂 pic.twitter.com/I2Ka8ERZJd
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
MALCOLM BROGDON FROM PRACTICALLY OFF CAMERA!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vMsr4atvwM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
A career night for @Lanky_Smoove! He says the @Bucks' bench was bringing the energy in Memphis pic.twitter.com/TUJcv6gM7O
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
"START THE BUS!"
The highlights from the #Bucks' 111-101 win over the Grizzlies ⤵ pic.twitter.com/b9DMN6bUtC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019
Coach Bud says Eric Bledsoe was phenomenal in the @Bucks' win over the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OBFFsZlrlK
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 17, 2019