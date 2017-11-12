Bucks Twi-lights: Brogdon’s big slam
Miss Saturday’s game? No problem. We have you covered.
Catch up on the best highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers:
Henson gets things rollin’ for the #Bucks!
Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/tDYEfyggMm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Henson slams home a lob pass from Middleton!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/YxzrFUal4w
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Oh. My. Giannis!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/VEFRxc8V7l
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Middleton beats the clock! #Bucks take the lead into the halftime break.
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/Lm3nqgCLY7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Dellavedova for THREE! #Bucks go up by six.
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/y2mlNdAbMc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
MALCOLM BROGDON!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/sXv25kVXfw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Eric Bledsoe has 11 points in his #Bucks home opener
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/bT9NpTgSP6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Giannis cleans it up!
Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2D76uKpGyx pic.twitter.com/6gqz9ehPkM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
Malcolm Brogdon on the key to turning the #Bucks‘ defense up: Energy. Playing with an edge. We’re playing hard right now. pic.twitter.com/UbHqDHLyca
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2017
