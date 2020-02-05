Bucks’ Middleton, Connaughton to take part in All-Star festivities

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and forward Khris Middleton are set to participate in the NBA All-Star festivities, the NBA announced today.

Connaughton is set to throw down in the slam dunk competition while Middleton will compete in the skills challenge. Both events take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. in Chicago.

Making his NBA All-Star weekend debut, Connaughton will go up against Aaron Gordon (Magic), Dwight Howard (Lakers) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat) in this year’s slam dunk contest.

Middleton, who will be joining Team Giannis in the All-Star game, will compete against Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets), Derrick Rose (Pistons), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Pascal Siakam (Raptors) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics) in the skills challenge.