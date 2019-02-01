Bucks’ Middleton named an NBA All-Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have some familiar company at this year’s NBA All-Star Game as teammate Khris Middleton will join him for his first career All-Star appearance.

For the first time since Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson in 2001, the Bucks will have multiple All-Stars in the same year.

The other Eastern Conference reserves are Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Detroit’s Blake Griffin and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic — the first Magic player to make the game since Dwight Howard in 2012.

Jokic, Middleton, Simmons and Vucevic are the first-time All-Stars.

The Western Conference reserves are New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dallas rookie Luka Doncic didn’t make the cut, getting denied in his bid to be the first rookie since Griffin in 2011 to be picked for the game. Only seven rookies in the last 30 years have been All-Stars — Griffin, Yao Ming, Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, Shaquille O’Neal, Dikembe Mutombo and David Robinson.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert both fell short, as did the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tobias Harris.

Up next: The All-Star draft, to be handled by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb. 7. James will have the first overall pick, and they’ll keep going until each side has 12 players for the matchup. James and Antetokounmpo will pick the starters first — with that pool including Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Houston’s James Harden.