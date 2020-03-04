These two things have become nearly automatic for every Milwaukee Bucks game: A double-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo and multiple 3-pointers by Khris Middleton.

Antetokounmpo has notched a double-double in 50 of 55 games this season and 16 straight contests. We dove into this further here.

But Middleton has an ongoing spectacular streak himself. The sharp-shooting guard has nailed multiple 3s in 17 consecutive contests, dating back to a win over Boston on Jan. 16.

If Middleton can make 2+ 3-pointers again Wednesday night in the Bucks’ clash with Indiana, he’ll surpass Ray Allen and set a new franchise record for consecutive games with multiple shots from downtown.

Allen, who ranks alone atop the all-time NBA list of career 3-point makes with 2,973, did it in 17 straight games back in 2002.

This isn’t Middleton’s first lengthy 3-point streak, either. He cashed in (or should we say, Khashed in?) on multiple 3s in 15 consecutive games last season from Oct. 17, 2018 to Nov. 16, 2018. Teammate Eric Bledsoe had a 14-game run of multiple 3s that same season.

On the season, Middleton has nailed a 3-pointer in 47 of 52 games and multiple 3s in 38.

Middleton and the Bucks will test their NBA-best 52-9 record against the Pacers. The last time these two teams met, Malcolm Brogdon and Indiana dealt Milwaukee a 118-111 loss Feb. 12 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The good news, though, is that Milwaukee has won six of seven games at home against Indiana since the 2016-17 season.

The game will get underway at 6 p.m. tonight.

Statistics courtesy Sportradar, basketball-reference.com