Bucks’ Henson to miss Wednesday’s game in Phoenix

Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson underwent a minor eye procedure Tuesday morning in Chicago, and he will miss the team’s road matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Henson is expected to join the team later this week and be ready to play against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Henson is averaging 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocked shots in 22.5 minutes per game, his highest mark in minutes and rebounds since 2013-14. That was Henson’s second year in the NBA.

Milwaukee is 4-1 on the season when Henson scores at least 10 points.