Bucks GM Jon Horst named NBA Executive of the Year

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst has been named NBA Executive of the Year, becoming just the second GM in Milwaukee history to win the award.

“We congratulate Jon on earning this well-deserved award,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan. “Jon has played an instrumental role in building the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization and we are thrilled that his fellow team executives throughout the league recognize his great work.”

In his second season as the Bucks’ GM, Horst hired Mike Budenholzer, who was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year, and assembled a team that recorded the best record in the NBA at 60-22.

The Bucks went on to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

Milwaukee is 104-60 over the last two seasons with Horst as the team’s general manager.