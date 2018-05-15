Sorry, Tim Hardaway Jr., but we’re going to be talking about this one for a while.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA’s Dunk of the Year award for his eye-popping jam during the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 103-89 win over the New York Knicks back on Feb. 6.

Antetokounmpo beat DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell and Larry Nance to win the award, which was decided by fan voting.

The Greek Freak vaulted Hardaway to finish off a feed from Khris Middleton during the third quarter. The play went viral once everyone realized what had happened, that The Greek Freak had indeed jumped over the 6-foot-6 Hardaway on the play.

No one — Hardaway notwithstanding — appeared more stunned by the whole thing than tennis great and celebrity Knicks fan John McEnroe.

Antetokounmpo has had a quiet offseason so far, but caused a bit of a stir last week, teasing his upcoming signature shoe — the Greek Freak 1 — during a livestream that later made the rounds on Twitter.