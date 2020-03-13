‘Bigger than basketball’: Bucks’ Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

It’s bigger than basketball.

Those were the words of Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday afternoon when he pledged $100,000 to workers at Fiserv Forum to help support the staff at the arena as the 2019-20 season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Antetokounmpo announced the news on Twitter.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The Bucks later announced they are matching Antetokounmpo’s contribution of $100,000.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love was the first NBA player to make such a move, donating $100,000 of his money to staff at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday.