‘Bigger than basketball’: Bucks’ Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

It’s bigger than basketball.

Those were the words of Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday afternoon when he pledged $100,000 to workers at Fiserv Forum to help support the staff at the arena as the 2019-20 season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Antetokounmpo announced the news on Twitter.

The Bucks later announced they are matching Antetokounmpo’s contribution of $100,000.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love was the first NBA player to make such a move, donating $100,000 of his money to staff at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday.