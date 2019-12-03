Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference player of the month for games played in October and November, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The season began Oct. 22, while the Bucks opened the season on Oct. 24.

The reigning MVP powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 17-3 start in October and November, averaging 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points during the Bucks’ win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25 with 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Bucks won their first game of December on Monday, stretching their winning streak to 12 games with a 132-88 victory over the New York Knicks.