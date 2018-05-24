Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named to All-NBA second team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA second team for the second straight season, the NBA announced Thursday.

Antetokounmpo becomes the fifth Bucks player in franchise history to be named to multiple All-NBA teams, and the first to get the nod in consecutive years since Sidney Moncrief from 1984-86.

In his fifth NBA season, the 6-foot-11 “Greek Freak” averaged a career-best 26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo shot 52.9 percent from the field, also a career high. He racked up 2,014 points on the season, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Redd as the only players in Bucks history to surpass the 2,000-point mark in a season.

Antetokounmpo received 28 first-team votes, 71 second-team votes and a single third-team vote.

LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant rounded out the All-NBA first team. Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan joined Antetokounmpo on the second team.