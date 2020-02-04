Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Month … again

For a fifth straight month — dating back to February 2019 — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for his outstanding level of play in January.

The NBA announced the award Tuesday afternoon.

In 12 games, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while leading the Bucks to a 10-2 record in January. He also shot 54.7% from the field in that span.

According to StatMuse, Antetokounmpo joins LeBron James as the only two players to be named the Player of the Month five straight times since 1979-80.

It’s Antetokounmpo’s eighth time taking home the award: March 2017, November 2018, December 2018, February 2019, March 2019, November 2019, December 2019 and now January 2020.

