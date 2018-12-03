Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

For the second time in his career, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Anteokounmpo is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

The NBA announced the honor Monday afternoon.

Through 21 games this season, Antetokounmpo averages 27.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. He’s shooting 57.8 percent from the floor and registering 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo was also awarded the monthly honor in March 2017. He is the first Bucks player to earn two Player of the Month honors in his career since the award debuted in 1979.