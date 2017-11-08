Bucks Twi-lights: Giannis stuffs LeBron at the rim

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points in Tuesday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his second game this season hitting the 40-point mark. But his best play of the night came on defense.

In the first half, Cleveland’s LeBron James thought he had a clear path to the hoop. But Antetokounmpo met him at the rim, swatting away his shot and taking the basketball the other way.

If you missed that highlight, no worries. We have you covered:

#Bucks head coach Jason Kidd puts it simply: “We’re fouling too much.” pic.twitter.com/Lq1SqEV6wa — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 8, 2017