Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leads Eastern Conference in All-Star voting

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference in NBA All-Star Game balloting by fans.

The latest results released Thursday shows the Milwaukee Bucks forward has 3,626,909 votes, just one of four players to accumulated over 3 million votes thus far. Only the Lakers‘ LeBron James has more votes than Antetokounmpo.

Fan voting continues through Monday at 10:59 p.m. CT. Starters will be announced on Jan. 24, and reserves will be announced on Jan. 31.

The NBA’s All-Star draft will be Feb. 7, and broadcast on TNT.

A pair of captains will select the teams from the pool of players who will be picked as starters and reserves from each conference. The captains will be the leading vote getter in each conference and, based on Thursday’s reveal, there’s an extremely good chance Antetokounmpo will be one of them.

Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the All-Star Game starters. Current players and a media panel each account for 25 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report