Bucks rule Antetokounmpo out for Wednesday’s game in Phoenix

It was supposed to be Eric Bledsoe’s triumphant return to Phoenix.

Instead he’ll face his former employer without a few significant teammates, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Suns with right knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo missed the European championship this past summer with the same knee soreness.

Mirza Teletovic is out for four weeks after getting knee surgery on Tuesday. Center John Henson, in the middle of a resurgent year, will miss the game as well due to an eye procedure he went through on Tuesday. And guard Mathew Dellavedova, suffering from left knee tendinitis, hasn’t played since Nov. 13 and is ruled out for Wednesday as well.

“We have a lot of people out tonight,” head coach Jason Kidd said. “But that means someone else has to step up.”

Antetokounmpo, who ranks second in the NBA in scoring (29.7 points per game), has missed just five games the past three seasons combined.