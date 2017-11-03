Bucks’ Giannis, Middleton one of NBA’s two 40-point duos
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had his quietest game of the season on Wednesday, held back by early foul trouble in a 14-point effort against the Charlotte Hornets.
But the NBA’s reigning Most Improved Player still made a dent in the box score, blocking two shots and picking up a pair of steals for his 26th game with at least two stuffs and two swipes since last season.
That leads the NBA by a large margin.
Most games w/ 2+ steals and 2+ blocks, since 2016-17
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|26
|Anthony Davis, NO
|19
|Andre Drummond, Det
|16
|Draymond Green, GS
|16
|Robert Covington, Phi
|14
The 14-point game was a rarity for Antetokounmpo, who hadn’t finished a game with less than 28 points all season. He’s been scoring a league-leading 31.1 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor.
More Bucks coverage
Khris Middleton took over the scoring role on Wednesday from Antetokounmpo, racking up a career-high 43 points. His surge — plus Antetokounmpo’s 44 points against the Portland Trail Blazers Oct. 21 — made the Bucks one of two teams to boast a pair of 40-point scorers, joining the surprising 6-2 Orlando Magic (Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon).
The Bucks take their 40-point duo into a Friday night road matchup with the Detroit Pistons, who are 5-3 on the year and led by rising star Tobias Harris and double-double machine Andre Drummond.
NOTABLE
— Milwaukee has a 7-5 advantage over the Pistons since 2014-15.
— The Bucks are shooting 48.5 percent from the field, third best in the NBA. It’s the sixth-best start in field-goal percentage in franchise history through eight games. The highest percentage was 50.6, set in 1997-98.
— Detroit’s defense allows just 98.7 points per game at home since last season, the fourth-lowest total in the NBA.
— Harris has five games against the Bucks in which he’s scored over 20 points.
Statistics courtesy STATS
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW