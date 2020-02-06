30-15-5 the latest magic numbers for Bucks’ Antetokounmpo

Welcome to the 2019-20 edition of the Bucks Weekly Spotlight. Each Thursday we’ll track the progress of the players who are trying to help Milwaukee make a championship run, give updates on other players from the previous week and sometimes take a look at who is lighting it up for the Wisconsin Herd.

SPOTLIGHT ON …

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Are we starting to take Giannis for granted? We hope not.

Antetokounmpo won his fifth straight Eastern Conference player of the month award and it seemed like no one batted an eye even though only he and LeBron James have captured the award five straight times in the last 40 years.

OK, it’s a player of the month award. Hardly anything to throw a parade over. Let’s look at the recent numbers.

In three games this past week, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.7 points, 17.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He had at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in each of those contests.

In fact, he’s posted 30-15-5 in four straight games (he fell two points and one rebound short of making it five with a 28-14-10 line vs. Chicago on Jan. 20). Since 1983-84, that’s the longest streak anyone in the NBA has had with consecutive 30-15-5 games.

The next highest is three straight — done by Giannis earlier this season (Nov. 2-6). No other player in that time span has done it more than twice in a row (Antetokounmpo, from March 15-17, 2019, is one of those).

Antetokounmpo also has seven straight double-doubles to give him 41 on the season, second in the NBA only to Detroit’s Andre Drummond, who has 42.

But back to the 30-15-5 line: Antetokounmpo has 10 such games this season — or half the amount which have occurred among all NBA teams. And no other player has more than one, other than Giannis.

No player has had that many 30-15-5 games in any NBA season since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 17 in 1975-76 (caveat: some game statistics are a little spotty prior to 1983-84). Only Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain (who holds the top-three spots), Jabbar and Oscar Robertson have had as many or more 30-15-5 games in a season than Antetokounmpo (who had nine last season, by the way).

That’s quite the company and something no one should overlook or take for granted.

BUCKSHOTS

— Following his 51-point outburst last week, Khris Middleton remains on fire. He made 25 of 44 shots (56.8%) last week, including 9 of 16 3-point attempts, while averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Middleton is now averaging 20.3 points per game, which would be a career high, while his 25.1 per-36 average is nearly four points higher than his previous personal best (21.1 last season).

— We detailed Brook Lopez’s block proficiency earlier in the week. He added another two against New Orleans on Tuesday night to give him 33 multi-block games this season.

— Robin Lopez played sparingly in the Bucks’ three games, but he did make his only 3-point attempt. Worth noting: The 31-year-old Lopez entered this season 11-for-51 in his career on 3 attempts. In 2019-20 he’s 18-for-65.

— On Greek night at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 31, head coach Mike Budenholzer gave Thanasis Antetokounmpo his first career start. He only played five minutes but did have four points — on a dunk and a layup on an assist by his brother — and a steal.