Bucks Twi-lights: Milwaukee hosts a block party
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, including big blocks by John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo:
Brogdon floats it in to get the #Bucks started!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/MTqTxz5HEX pic.twitter.com/72pRvIpqzm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
THE RIM IS NOW A GHOST 👻👻👻
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/MTqTxz5HEX pic.twitter.com/0LRe1D65tS
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
Mirza Teletovic for THREE! #Bucks within single digits.
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/MTqTxz5HEX pic.twitter.com/5lLZLLktvP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
Rashad Vaughn with the baseline dunk!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/MTqTxz5HEX pic.twitter.com/qFOHQqKEAr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
Second half is underway and the #Bucks are on a 7-0 run!
Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FOXSportsGo: https://t.co/r7EE8OY9Zu pic.twitter.com/FJEutdmNDK
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
N🚫PE
Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FOXSportsGo: https://t.co/r7EE8OY9Zu pic.twitter.com/H0UTc6cWop
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
No trick-or-treating at Giannis’ house
Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FOXSportsGo: https://t.co/r7EE8OY9Zu pic.twitter.com/3USlL55dtb
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 1, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED