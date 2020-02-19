Bucks’ Antetokounmpo has first ‘dad moment’ at All-Star weekend

Giannis Antetokounmpo (⬆️ UP)

Antetokounmpo traveled to Chicago over the weekend to be a captain of Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game. The NBA announced a new format for the annual showcase this year and for the most part, it received great reviews on social media. Antetokounmpo helped the cause by bringing his intensity and tallying 25 points, 11 rebounds four assists and three blocks in 31 minutes on the floor. But are we surprised? Antetokounmpo also went viral when he thought he looked cool doing the trendy “renegade” dance at the All-Star game. This may have been Giannis’ first embarrassing dad moment.

I actually thought I looked good 😂😬🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/gzWp3N8pdR — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 19, 2020

Pat Connaughton, Bucks guard (⬆️ UP)

If you dunk over a pair of MVPs, you’re going to be trending up in the Midweek Stock Report. After campaigning for months (a campaign, we might add, that may have started with our #LetPatDunk2020 hashtag), Connaughton made his NBA dunk contest debut over the weekend. In his first dunk, he trotted out in “White Men Can’t Jump” gear alongside 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich. Connaughton, a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014 himself, slammed over Yelich and was given a score of 45. Connaughton later earned a perfect score of 50 by hurdling 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, tapping the basketball on the glass and slamming it home, but the two-score total wasn’t enough to advance to the finals. Snubbed.

Milwaukee Brewers infield (⬆️ UP)

There hasn’t been so much uncertainty surrounding Milwaukee’s infield as far as who is starting where in quite some time, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Brewers have plenty of depth to work with. General manager David Stearns added to that Wednesday when Milwaukee officially signed utility man Brock Holt to a one-year deal (with an option for 2021). Holt has started games at all four infield positions as well as both corner outfield spots. Eric Sogard, of course, has a similar story. Luis Urias can play third base, shortstop and second base. And we have yet to mention the return of the “first base project” with Ryan Braun. Let’s just say Craig Counsell will have plenty of options while filling out that lineup card this summer.

Wisconsin Badgers basketball (⬆️ UP)

Three straight wins for Wisconsin? You betcha. After defeated Ohio State on Feb. 9, the Badgers dominated Nebraska 81-64 on Saturday night and edged Purdue 69-65 at home Tuesday night. Aleem Ford drained five 3-pointers against Purdue en route to a career-best 19-point effort in the win. Ford has now scored in double figures in four of his last five games. Wisconsin now sits at 16-10 overall and is tied for third place in the Big Ten (9-6). And one more note: the Badgers are now 30th in NET rankings.

Markus Howard, Marquette guard (➡️ EVEN)

With 24 points in Marquette’s loss to rival Villanova last week, Howard surpassed former Syracuse guard Lawrence Moten’s mark of 1,405 points to become the Big East’s all-time leading scorer. Unfortunately for Howard, the 19th-ranked Golden Eagles lost another tough one Tuesday night to Creighton. Howard wasn’t his typical self against the Jays, tallying just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting.