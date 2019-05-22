Bucks’ Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe named to 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive first team

The NBA’s top defensive team is taking home some hardware.

Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe were named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive first team, the league announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with the league’s top team defensive rating (104.9) and held opponents to league-low 43.3% field-goal percentage.

Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe are the third pair of Bucks teammates to be named to the All-Defensive first team in the same season. This is the first time since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91 that the Bucks have had a player selected to the All-Defensive first team.

Antetokounmpo was named to the second team in 2016-17 but held off the list last season. Bledsoe gets the nod for the first time in his career.

The two Bucks teammates are joined on the All-Defensive first team by Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics).