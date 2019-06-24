The best of Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 edition
You’ve seen the numbers.
You’ve heard the arguments.
You’ve probably even commented on some ridiculous clip of a talking head claiming James Harden is the 2018-19 NBA MVP.
On Monday night, it all becomes official: Giannis Antetokounmpo will (more than likely) be named the 2018-19 NBA MVP. He’ll become the first Milwaukee Bucks player to earn the MVP award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973-74.
To honor this special night, we thought we’d take another look at some of the best highlights from the Greek Freak’s 2018-19 campaign. (Note: This was a very, very fun story to put together.)
Without further ado, let’s dive in.
First up, the dunks. We know that’s why you clicked on this story, and you know that’s why we put it together. We broke Giannis’ dunks down into seven different (and very important) categories.
Dunks so disrespectful it makes you feel bad (for the other guy)
GIANNIS THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY 😱
GIANNIS IS UPON US#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NhIAqdz8Jx
Oh.
My.
Giannis. pic.twitter.com/aqy9Su5XgY
🚨 GIANNIS POSTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c0Lsy6PtgG
Dunks that make you question if Giannis is actually human
STAY FREAKY @Giannis_An34!!! pic.twitter.com/CvEu2oscD0
GIANNIS TAKES FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7xhtuiAgra
"Giannis … is upon us!!" #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/xDlVcjTno0
Dunks over a certain former teammate (named Jabari)
GIANNIS THROWS DOWN OVER JABARI! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/53zKhg89fL
Dunks over an entire city
Oh.
My.
Giannis. pic.twitter.com/WErF4rAvHU
.@Giannis_An34 just MOVED him 😂
Your daily dose of GIANNIS 👀 pic.twitter.com/gvfQ6QpRK3
Goodness, @Giannis_An34 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BK6tzI6hVc
Dunks that would have worked on a 14-foot hoop
Oh my, @Giannis_An34. 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/p4bD4BeIk9
Dunks that you couldn’t do on a Fisher-Price hoop
GIANNIS IS UPON US. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/u9ARsKRFWW
Dunks that make you feel bad for the rim
GIANNIS.
"The only thing missing was Tim Hardaway Jr." 😂 😂 😂
🚨 GIANNIS WINDMILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Owx6U9oxPF
Ok, that was fun.
But an NBA MVP has to be able to do more than just dunk the basketball. As we all know, Antetokounmpo can do it all. Giannis averaged a career-best 5.9 assists per game last year, and a few of them really raised some eyebrows.
Dishing it out like ice cream
You serious, @Giannis_An34? pic.twitter.com/uERuthbqFG
Giannis' court vision 👌 pic.twitter.com/fRJEShJNwj
Giannis pushes the pace and drops a no-look dime 👀 pic.twitter.com/NIfPhcMrfu
#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis
While the Bucks broke franchise records with 1,105 3-point makes, Antetokounmpo also drained a career-best 52 shots from deep. Here’s a few big ones:
GiAnnIs cAN’t sHoOt
HUGE triple from @Giannis_An34!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/y089oMYn9n
GIANNIS FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wx3ocpvHVU
S
P
L
A
S
H
And you know the Bucks wouldn’t have had a league-best 105.76 defensive rating without No. 34.
Blocks that make you go ‘woah’
Giannis SWAT, Bledsoe TRIPLE
GIANNIS SAYS NAH 🚫 pic.twitter.com/ruz7vFadnW
All in all, it was a historic season for the Greek Freak. We can’t wait to hear his name called at the NBA Awards.