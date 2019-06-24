The best of Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 edition

You’ve seen the numbers.

You’ve heard the arguments.

You’ve probably even commented on some ridiculous clip of a talking head claiming James Harden is the 2018-19 NBA MVP.

On Monday night, it all becomes official: Giannis Antetokounmpo will (more than likely) be named the 2018-19 NBA MVP. He’ll become the first Milwaukee Bucks player to earn the MVP award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973-74.

To honor this special night, we thought we’d take another look at some of the best highlights from the Greek Freak’s 2018-19 campaign. (Note: This was a very, very fun story to put together.)

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

First up, the dunks. We know that’s why you clicked on this story, and you know that’s why we put it together. We broke Giannis’ dunks down into seven different (and very important) categories.

Dunks so disrespectful it makes you feel bad (for the other guy)

GIANNIS THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY 😱 📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/t3IqcmwfCH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018

🚨 GIANNIS POSTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c0Lsy6PtgG — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 3, 2019

Dunks that make you question if Giannis is actually human

GIANNIS TAKES FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7xhtuiAgra — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 20, 2018

Dunks over a certain former teammate (named Jabari)

Dunks over an entire city

Your daily dose of GIANNIS 👀 pic.twitter.com/gvfQ6QpRK3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 9, 2018

Dunks that would have worked on a 14-foot hoop

Dunks that you couldn’t do on a Fisher-Price hoop

Dunks that make you feel bad for the rim

GIANNIS. "The only thing missing was Tim Hardaway Jr." 😂 😂 😂 📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/LJzNxCYjSK — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018

🚨 GIANNIS WINDMILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Owx6U9oxPF — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 25, 2018

Ok, that was fun.

But an NBA MVP has to be able to do more than just dunk the basketball. As we all know, Antetokounmpo can do it all. Giannis averaged a career-best 5.9 assists per game last year, and a few of them really raised some eyebrows.

Dishing it out like ice cream

Giannis' court vision 👌 pic.twitter.com/fRJEShJNwj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018

Giannis pushes the pace and drops a no-look dime 👀 pic.twitter.com/NIfPhcMrfu — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019

While the Bucks broke franchise records with 1,105 3-point makes, Antetokounmpo also drained a career-best 52 shots from deep. Here’s a few big ones:

GiAnnIs cAN’t sHoOt

GIANNIS FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wx3ocpvHVU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

S

P

L

A

S

H

💦#Giannis pic.twitter.com/GJAKAImFBA — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019

And you know the Bucks wouldn’t have had a league-best 105.76 defensive rating without No. 34.

Blocks that make you go ‘woah’

GIANNIS SAYS NAH 🚫 pic.twitter.com/ruz7vFadnW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 16, 2019

All in all, it was a historic season for the Greek Freak. We can’t wait to hear his name called at the NBA Awards.