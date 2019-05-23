NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous selections to an All-NBA team that could mean big payoffs for Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.

Both of those guards were voted to one of the three teams announced Thursday, making them eligible for supermax contract extensions from their teams.

LeBron James also was voted to the third team, tying the NBA record with his 15th All-NBA selection.

Rounding out the first team were Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.

The fourth player in Milwaukee Bucks history to earn first-team honors — joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Marques Johnson and Sidney Moncrief — Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points on 57.8 percent shooting with 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game and was also named to the All-Defensive first team.

The Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday.