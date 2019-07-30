The Milwaukee Bucks officially filled out the 15th and final spot on their roster Tuesday, signing free-agent forward Dragan Bender.

The fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft by Phoenix, Bender averaged 20.3 minutes, 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his three seasons with the Suns.

Bender, who turns 22 in November, is 7-foot-1 and likes to shoot 3-pointers, which could work well in Milwaukee’s offense under head coach Mike Budenholzer. In 2017-18, Bender attempted 322 3s and made 118 (36.6%).

He slipped last season, making only 22 of 101 (21.8%) 3-point attempts, but knocked down 68.8% of his 2-point attempts.

“Dragan is a talented young player who we’re excited to add to our team,” general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “At only 21 years old, Dragan will continue to develop his game by working with coach Bud and his terrific staff.”

Bender is the fifth free-agent signing by the Bucks this season, joining center Robin Lopez, forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo and guards/swingmen Kyle Korver and Wesley Matthews.