Check out the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 99-95 win over the Detroit Pistons, as well as postgame interviews with Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and head coach Jason Kidd.

.@Bucks improve to 4⃣-0⃣ with @EBled2 on the floor! He says Milwaukee stayed poised down the stretch to close out Detroit. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/aV04OhjUDT — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017