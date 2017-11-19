Bucks struggle on offense in 111-79 loss to Mavs

DALLAS — Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points, and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a four-game slide with a 111-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Matthews also had eight assists while helping Dallas (3-14) to its first win since Nov. 7 at Washington. He had six of the Mavericks’ franchise record-tying 19 3-pointers,

J.J. Barea had 20 points for the Mavericks, and Harrison Barnes finished with 18. Yogi Ferrell had 16 points and Dwight Powell grabbed 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee had won four in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks (8-7), and Khris Middleton added 23 points.

It was Milwaukee’s first loss since it acquired Eric Bledsoe in a trade with the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 7.

The Mavericks never trailed after Matthews’ 3-pointer made it 22-20 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. Dallas went 19 for 38 from beyond the arc, including a shot clock-beating 3 from near midcourt by Barea that made it 88-64 in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Bucks: C John Henson went 3 for 10 at the free-throw line. … Coach Jason Kidd had two stints in Dallas as a player and averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 500 career games with the Mavericks. … The Bucks host the Mavericks on Dec. 8.

Mavericks: C Nerlens Noel only played three minutes. Noel played six minutes in Friday night’s 111-87 loss to Minnesota and has been replaced in the rotation by Salah Mejri. … Dallas still leads the NBA with 14 losses this season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Mavericks: Host the Boston Celtics on Monday.