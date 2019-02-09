Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Mavericks
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ win in Dallas.
Win.
Win.
Win.
Win.
Win.
Win.
SIX STRAIGHT. The highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/pgCtwJStPU
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
Bledshow feeds the captain! #Giannis
Tune in:
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/KWcmmKtUV8 pic.twitter.com/Z6eDLcwQEu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
S
P
L
A
S
H
💦#Giannis pic.twitter.com/GJAKAImFBA
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
*presses “Easy” button* pic.twitter.com/LVfFD1Zh7a
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
“That was @AaronRodgers12 right there!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/G118GU1YpP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
💰 SO MANY DIMES SO LITTLE TIME 💰 pic.twitter.com/d4FmvqYu4f
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
The Lopez bros are exchanging some brotherly shade 😂😂😂
CC: @rolopez42 pic.twitter.com/7jiGs2YHw8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
First NBA bucket ✅
First NBA assist ✅
Have a night, @trey_duval! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LE541guXfy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
“It was a good test for us tonight. I’m proud of the way we responded!”
Brook after another @Bucks win: pic.twitter.com/V1rQ8R392e
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
.@Giannis_An34 says he’s in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career. How have the @Bucks done it?
“Just having fun and playing together.” pic.twitter.com/NRtNPviNJp
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
Coach Bud: “I thought @EBled2’s defense … changed the momentum of the game.”#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IXkncjmJXq
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019
Brook’s 3-point milestone, another big Giannis box score and more: @CraigCoshun breaks down the win in Dallas. #BucksFastbreak pic.twitter.com/aIpKz3mYln
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2019