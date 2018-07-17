Bucks forward Christian Wood named to All-NBA summer league first team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Christian Wood was named to the All-NBA summer league first team, the league announced Tuesday.

Wood averaged 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in five contests with Milwaukee, leading the team in all three categories.

Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr., Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart, New York’s Kevin Knox and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton were the other four players named to the first team. Wood is the only undrafted player on the list. Three were top-10 picks this summer (Carter Jr., Knox, Sexton) and Hart was a first-round choice in 2017.

After he wasn’t selected in the 2015 NBA draft, Wood signed with Houston to play on its summer league team. He’s bounced around since then, spending most of his time in the G League with Delaware (2015-16, 2017-18) and Greensboro (2016-17).

The 22-year-old averaged 23.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in 45 games with G League Delaware last season.

Wood has appeared in 30 NBA games — 17 with Philadelphia in 2015-16 and 13 with the Charlotte Hornets in 2016-17.

The 6-foot-10 forward played two years at UNLV. During his sophomore year in 2014-15, Wood averaged 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.