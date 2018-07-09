Bucks agree to one-year deal with center Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday.

Lopez will provide something the Bucks have lacked in recent years — a scoring threat at center.

The 30-year-old has averaged 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game over his 10-year NBA career. Selected 10th overall by New Jersey (now Brooklyn) in 2008, Lopez played nine seasons for the Nets before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.

In his lone campaign with the Lakers last season, Lopez played 74 games but had a down year, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in a career-low 23.4 minutes per contest.

Over the past two years, the one-time NBA All-Star has added an outside shot to his already established offensive game.

From 2008-16, Lopez attempted 31 shots beyond the perimeter. But he adapted to the ever-changing outlook of the NBA big man and put up 387 attempts in 2016-17 and 325 for the Lakers last season, sinking 3s at a 34.6 and 34.5-percent clip.

Lopez starred at Stanford for two seasons from 2006-08 alongside his twin brother Robin, who is currently a center for the Chicago Bulls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.