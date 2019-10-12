Bucks improve to 3-0 in preseason with win over Dallas
AP
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 of his 34 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-111.
Ersan Ilyasova added 18 points, Dragan Bender scored 17 and Donte DiVincenzo had 14 for the Bucks (3-0).
Luka Doncic was 5 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half for Dallas (0-3).
The Mavericks trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter and scored 16 straight points to cut the deficit to 111-109 with 2:24 to go. Bender’s finger roll ended Dallas’ run and the Bucks closed on a 7-2 spurt.