Bucks back to basketball profile: Wes Matthews

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for late July when play restarts in Disney World. It will undoubtably be an odd postseason experience, but if Milwaukee can be at its best in the bubble then it will be tough to beat.

As coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks prepare during this hiatus, FOX Sports Wisconsin will analyze each player on the Bucks and what their role might be in the playoffs.

This edition: Wes Matthews

Previously: Brook Lopez | Khris Middleton | Donte DiVincenzo | Kyle Korver

BACKGROUND

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Marquette in 2009 by Utah, Matthews is now in his 11th NBA season and has averaged 13.2 points per game over his career.

Despite not being drafted, Matthews has been a starter for the vast majority of his career (92.1% of his games). Matthews only played one year in Utah before signing with Portland, where he played five seasons. In his final season with the Blazers, Matthews had a career-high 16.4 points per game.

Matthews left Portland for Dallas as a free agent and was with the Mavericks until being dealt to New York last season. He only played two games with the Knicks before being signed by Indiana. Matthews signed as a free agent with Milwaukee last July.

SEASON REVIEW

Always a strong 3-point shooter, Matthews fit right into Milwaukee’s offense. While Matthews has started all 62 games he’s played, his playing time – 24.7 minutes per game – matches his career low set as a rookie (he’s had 30+ minutes per game in every season). Matthews is averaging 7.5 points per game for the Bucks although his 2.4 3-pointers per 36 minutes is right at his career average.

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 24.7 7.5 2.6 1.5 39.7 36.5 76.2

GAME TO REMEMBER

On Nov. 25 vs. Utah, Matthews had a season-high 19 points (he’d also score 19 on Dec. 22). Easy to pick that game, obviously. But he had 13 of those in the third quarter to help turn a nine-point deficit into a seven-point lead in a game Milwaukee would win 122-118. Matthews hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts and added four rebounds and a pair of assists.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SUMMER

There’s no reason to think Matthews’ role will change once basketball returns. He’ll be in the starting lineup, capable of draining multiple 3-pointers in a game while providing quality minutes. Matthews has plenty of playoff experience, not that the moment would be too big for the veteran regardless.