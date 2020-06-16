Bucks back to basketball profile: Robin Lopez

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for late July when play restarts in Disney World. It will undoubtably be an odd postseason experience, but if Milwaukee can be at its best in the bubble then it will be tough to beat.

As coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks prepare during this hiatus, FOX Sports Wisconsin will analyze each player on the Bucks and what their role might be in the playoffs.

This edition: Robin Lopez

Previously: Brook Lopez | Khris Middleton | Donte DiVincenzo | Kyle Korver | Wes Matthews

BACKGROUND

After starring alongside his twin brother Brook at Stanford from 2006-08, Lopez was selected No. 15 overall by Phoenix in 2008. He made stops in Phoenix, Chicago, Portland, New Orleans and New York over the first 11 years of his NBA career before reuniting with his brother in Milwaukee last fall. When he’s not wrestling mascots of opposing teams, Lopez has always been a great rebounder, solid defender and efficient offensive player.

SEASON REVIEW

Lopez was one of several veteran free-agent signings by Milwaukee heading into the 2019-20 season, as the Bucks searched for veterans to aid Giannis Antetokounmpo in his mission to claim an NBA title. Lopez found a role as the backup center behind his brother, giving the Bucks a defensive presence in the paint while Brook rests. His minutes are down compared to previous seasons, but Lopez’s per-36 averages of 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks are right around his career averages. Lopez has also slightly refined his game to fit Budenholzer’s system. The Stanford product had attempted just 52 3-pointers in his career heading into the 2019-20 season. In 60 games with the Bucks, Lopez nailed 33 of 96 attempts from 3-point range (34.4%) and has made multiple 3s in eight games – something he’d never done before joining Milwaukee. Sip that tea.

And Robin sipped some tea 🍵pic.twitter.com/Ig3VIrEur7 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2020

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 14.4 5.5 2.4 0.7 50.2 34.4 53.5

GAME TO REMEMBER

Robin Lopez didn’t quite fill up the box score Feb. 24, but he had the play of the game. Getting the start at center, Lopez played 33 minutes and registered 11 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and three blocks. With the score tied at 123 and in the closing seconds, Washington rookie Rui Hachimura thought he had an easy, open layup to win the game. Arising out of nowhere, Lopez stuffed Hachimura at the rim to preserve the tie. Milwaukee went on to win 137-134 in overtime.

ROBIN LOPEZ OUTTA NOWHERE 🛑 pic.twitter.com/1UQ99Znmet — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2020

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SUMMER

Lopez has two things working for him — veteran presence and 7-foot frame. During their past two postseason appearances, the Bucks were bullied in the paint. Robin will bring his defensive tenacity along with his experience in the playoffs to Orlando, Fla. Being a Disney fanatic while playing at the Walt Disney World Resort has to be a positive as well.