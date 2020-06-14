Bucks back to basketball profile: Kyle Korver

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for late July when play restarts in Disney World. It will undoubtably be an odd postseason experience, but if Milwaukee can be at its best in the bubble then it will be tough to beat.

As coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks prepare during this hiatus, FOX Sports Wisconsin will analyze each player on the Bucks and what their role might be in the playoffs.

This edition: Kyle Korver

Previously: Brook Lopez | Khris Middleton | Donte DiVincenzo

BACKGROUND

Korver has been playing in the NBA since 2003 and perfectly fits in with the league’s 3-point-heavy approach. He has always been an excellent 3-point shooter in the NBA, even as a rookie when he hit on 39.1% of his attempts from deep. Korver holds a 42.9% 3-point mark for his career.

Korver has led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage four times and also recorded a league-leading 91.4% from the free-throw line in the 2006-07 season.

SEASON REVIEW

Similar to most seasons in his career, Korver came off the bench and provided 3-point shooting for the Bucks in the 2019-20 campaign. He was not a constant presence for Milwaukee since he did not play in a handful of games, but still hit 3-pointers at an efficient rate (3.7 per 36 minutes, tied for second highest in his career). So far, Korver has been well worth the one-year, $2,564,753 deal he signed with the franchise.

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT& 16.7 6.7 2.1 1.2 42.9 41.5 82.4



GAME TO REMEMBER

Korver’s best game with the Bucks was actually the last game the team played before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the NBA season. In a 109-95 road loss to the Denver Nuggets in which many of Milwaukee’s best players were inactive, Korver went 5-11 from deep and scored a season-high 23 points. He also recorded four rebounds and four assists.

https://twitter.com/fswisconsin/status/1237209608994897926

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SUMMER

Expecting Korver to fit into Milwaukee’s offense and shoot well from long range in the postseason is very fair. He will probably have the same role for the Bucks in the playoffs, so if he plays the way he did during the regular season then the Bucks will have the option of a reliable veteran shooter in crunch time.

At age 39, Korver has seen it all and has years of NBA playoff experience, most recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He may not be a focal point of Milwaukee’s offense, but the moment won’t be too big for him when his name is called.