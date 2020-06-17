Bucks back to basketball profile: George Hill

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for late July when play restarts in Disney World. It will undoubtedly be an odd postseason experience, but if Milwaukee can be at its best in the bubble then it will be tough to beat. As coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks prepare during this hiatus, FOX Sports Wisconsin will analyze each player on the Bucks and what their role might be in the playoffs.

This edition: George Hill

Previously: Brook Lopez | Khris Middleton | Donte DiVincenzo | Kyle Korver | Wes Matthews | Robin Lopez

BACKGROUND

A first-round draft pick (No. 26 overall) out of IUPUI by San Antonio in 2008, Hill emerged as a part-time starter in his second season with the Spurs. His career took off after being traded to Indiana before the 2011-12 season. Hill moved into the starting lineup in 2012-13 and helped lead the Pacers to long playoff runs that season and the next. Dealt to Utah, Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points in 2016-17.

Hill signed with Sacramento that offseason but was traded to Cleveland at the deadline and made the NBA Finals with the Cavs. Bought out by Cleveland the following year, Hill signed with the Bucks and averaged 6.8 points in 47 games in a reserve role, although he boosted that to 11.5 points in the postseason. With a lucrative option looming, Milwaukee waived Hill … and then surprisingly re-signed him for the 2019-20 season.

SEASON REVIEW

After being primarily a starter since 2012-13, Hill has accepted his role off the bench with the Bucks and is having the best shooting season of his career. Hill leads the NBA in 3-point percentage (48.0%) and overall is making a career-high 53.0% of his shots (his previous high is 47.8% with the Spurs in 2009-10).

STATS

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 21.2 9.6 3.0 2.9 53.0 48.0 83.1

GAME TO REMEMBER

He’s had games with more points and more 3s, but Hill’s effort on Dec. 22 sums up everything he brings to the table with the Bucks. In a 117-89 win over Indiana at Fiserv Forum, Hill pumped in 17 points, making 6 of 10 shots including 3 of 6 from deep, He made both of his free-throw attempts, grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, dished out four assists and added a steal. Nothing overly outstanding but doing everything well.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SUMMER

It might be unrealistic to expect Hill to continue his torrid 3-point shooting pace after such a long layoff, however we know the leader of the Bench Mob is going to have a big role in the postseason portion of the remaining NBA season. Hill stepped up last season when needed and there’s no reason to think he won’t do the same in this postseason. Again, his numbers might not overwhelm but he’s going to pitch in at every facet of the game and once in a while pour in a 20-point game.