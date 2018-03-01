Twi-lights: Bucks at Pistons
Monday’s 110-87 manhandling by the Detroit Pistons was an ugly defeat for the Milwaukee Bucks, but Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s pair of first-quarter dunks served as a couple of quality highlights.
Catch up on all the best plays and interviews from the Milwaukee’s 110-87 loss to the Detroit Pistons:
Can’t. Stop. Giannis.
Can't. Stop. Giannis.
Goodness @Giannis_An34 … that rim has a family!!!
Goodness @Giannis_An34 … that rim has a family!!!
Picked off! Middleton takes it to the house 😎
Picked off! Middleton takes it to the house 😎
Giannis gives the #Bucks a much-needed triple.
Giannis gives the #Bucks a much-needed triple.
There ya go, rook!
There ya go, rook!
Joe Prunty: "Offensive rebounds were a huge problem for us."
#BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet: Milwaukee's defense allowed too many second chances in its 110-87 loss to Detroit.
