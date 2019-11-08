Bucks assign forward Dragan Bender to G League Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward Dragan Bender to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, the team announced Friday.

Bender signed as a free agent with Milwaukee in late July. Selected by Phoenix with the fourth overall pick in 2016, Bender averaged 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 171 career games with the Suns.

The 7-foot forward from Croatia has yet to appear in a game for the Bucks this season. The 21-year-old will be in uniform Friday night for the Herd as the 2019-20 season opens against the Windy City Bulls at Menominee Nation Arena.