StaTuesday: Bucks shooting lights out, breaking franchise records

Head coach Mike Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Bucks are shooting the lights out.

This is common knowledge, and a commonality for many a Coach Bud-run team.

But while Budenholzer’s reputation is well-known and 3-pointers are way, way up across the league in recent years, the Bucks rank among the league’s busiest teams from deep.

Milwaukee has attempted 2,134 3-pointers this season, behind only the Houston Rockets (2,556), and rank third with 744 makes.

For most teams, that was a full season’s worth of 3-pointers just a few years ago.

That’s already a franchise record for Milwaukee, which has now broken its own record for 3-point attempts and makes in three straight seasons.

The Bucks attempted a franchise-record 56 3-pointers in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 4, and have at least 40 attempts in 18 games this season.

The Bucks made 22 3s in that win over the Kings and 21 in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 29, the No. 1 and No. 2 games for 3-point makes in franchise history.

Of the top 10, seven have happened this season.

DATE OPP RESULT 3P 3PA 11/4/18 vs. SAC 144-109 W 22 56 12/29/18 vs. BRK 129-115 W 21 51 11/01/17 at CHO 121-126 L 19 36 10/26/18 at MIN 125-95 W 19 46 10/29/18 vs. TOR 124-109 W 19 45 02/06/19 vs. WAS 148-129 W 19 30 03/28/06 vs. PHO 132-110 W 18 32 11/16/18 vs. CHI 123-104 W 18 43 12/01/18 at NYK 136-134 L (OT) 18 42 04/12/13 at ATL 109-104 L 17 33

The results are pretty telling.

The Bucks lost just two of those games, and have lost just six games this season in which they’ve made at least 15 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez is leading the way.

The 7-foot center leads the Bucks at 6.5 3-point attempts and 2.4 made 3s per game, and is shooting 37.2 percent from deep on the season.

“Splash Mountain” leads all 7-footers with 138 made 3s on the season, well ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who ranks second with 100, and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen, in third with 86.

He’s on pace for a truly remarkable season, but this isn’t exactly new territory for the 30-year-old.

Lopez led all 7-footers with 134 3s during the 2016-17 season, when he first started firing away from the perimeter.

Lopez had made just three 3-pointers in his entire career prior to that season.