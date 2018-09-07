FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2018-19 Bucks broadcast schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that 74 Bucks regular-season games will be televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin during the 2018-19 season. Coverage tips off Oct. 17, the Bucks’ season opener in Charlotte and continues Oct. 19 as the regional sports network televises the home opener — and the first regular-season game at Fiserv Forum — against Indiana.

The 74-game regular-season schedule includes 37 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 37 road contests. “Bucks Live” on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast. The network will also offer a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live for the home opener beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2018-19 Bucks broadcast schedule includes three Bucks preseason games, including the first game at Fiserv Forum which will take place Oct. 3 when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls.

Jim Paschke will return for his 33rd season of calling Bucks action and will once again be joined by Marques Johnson, who returns to the team for a fourth season.

Steve Novak will take on a larger role with the broadcast team, joining Paschke as the color analyst for 25 games throughout the season and stepping up as the primary analyst for pre- and postgame, paired with Craig Coshun or Dario Melendez. Newcomer Katie George completes the FOX Sports Wisconsin team and will handle sideline reporting duties this season.

BUCKS 2018-19 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DATE DAY OPPONENT TIME
Oct. 3 Wednesday Chicago (preseason) 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Tuesday Oklahoma City (preseason) 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 Friday Minnesota (preseason) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 Wednesday at Charlotte 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 Friday Indiana 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Monday New York 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 Wednesday Philadelphia 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Friday at Minnesota 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 Saturday Orlando 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 Monday Toronto 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Sunday Sacramento 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 Tuesday at Portland 9 p.m.
Nov. 10 Saturday at LA Clippers 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 Sunday at Denver 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 Wednesday Memphis 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 Friday Chicago 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 Monday Denver 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 Wednesday Portland 7 p.m.
Nov. 23 Friday Phoenix 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 Saturday San Antonio 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Monday at Charlotte 6 p.m.
Nov. 28 Wednesday Chicago 7 p.m.
Dec. 1 Saturday at New York 4 p.m.
Dec. 5 Wednesday Detroit 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 Sunday at Toronto 5 p.m.
Dec. 10 Monday Cleveland 7 p.m.
Dec. 12 Wednesday at Indiana 6 p.m.
Dec. 14 Friday at Cleveland 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 Monday at Detroit 6 p.m.
Dec. 19 Wednesday New Orleans 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 Friday at Boston 7 p.m.
Dec. 22 Saturday at Miami 7 p.m.
Dec. 25 Tuesday at New York 11 a.m.
Dec. 27 Thursday New York 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 Saturday Brooklyn 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 Tuesday Detroit 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 Friday Atlanta 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 Saturday Toronto 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 Monday Utah 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 Wednesday at Houston 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Friday at Washington 6 p.m.
Jan. 13 Sunday at Atlanta 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 Tuesday Miami 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 Wednesday at Memphis 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 Saturday at Orlando 6 p.m.
Jan. 21 Monday Dallas 1 p.m.
Jan. 25 Friday Charlotte 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 Sunday at Oklahoma City 5 p.m.
Jan. 29 Tuesday at Detroit 6 p.m.
Feb. 2 Saturday at Washington 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 Monday at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 Wednesday Washington 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 Friday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 Saturday Orlando 8 p.m.
Feb. 11 Monday at Chicago 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 Wednesday at Indiana 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 Saturday Minnesota 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 Monday at Chicago 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 Wednesday at Sacramento 9 p.m.
March 1 Friday at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m.
March 2 Saturday at Utah 8 p.m.
March 4 Monday at Phoenix 8 p.m.
March 7 Thursday Indiana 7 p.m.
March 9 Saturday Charlotte 8 p.m.
March 10 Sunday at San Antonio 7 p.m.
March 12 Tuesday at New Orleans 7 p.m.
March 15 Friday at Miami 7 p.m.
March 19 Tuesday LA Lakers 7 p.m.
March 20 Wednesday at Cleveland 6 p.m.
March 22 Friday Miami 7:30 p.m.
March 24 Sunday Cleveland 3:30 p.m.
March 28 Thursday LA Clippers 7 p.m.
March 31 Sunday at Atlanta 11:30 a.m.
April 1 Monday at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.
April 6 Saturday Brooklyn 4 p.m.
April 7 Sunday Atlanta 6 p.m.
April 10 Wednesday Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

 