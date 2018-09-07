FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2018-19 Bucks broadcast schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that 74 Bucks regular-season games will be televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin during the 2018-19 season. Coverage tips off Oct. 17, the Bucks’ season opener in Charlotte and continues Oct. 19 as the regional sports network televises the home opener — and the first regular-season game at Fiserv Forum — against Indiana.

The 74-game regular-season schedule includes 37 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 37 road contests. “Bucks Live” on FOX Sports Wisconsin will air before and after every telecast. The network will also offer a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live for the home opener beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2018-19 Bucks broadcast schedule includes three Bucks preseason games, including the first game at Fiserv Forum which will take place Oct. 3 when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls.

Jim Paschke will return for his 33rd season of calling Bucks action and will once again be joined by Marques Johnson, who returns to the team for a fourth season.

Steve Novak will take on a larger role with the broadcast team, joining Paschke as the color analyst for 25 games throughout the season and stepping up as the primary analyst for pre- and postgame, paired with Craig Coshun or Dario Melendez. Newcomer Katie George completes the FOX Sports Wisconsin team and will handle sideline reporting duties this season.

BUCKS 2018-19 BROADCAST SCHEDULE