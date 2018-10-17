Gio Gonzalez’s short-lived start in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series will go down as his final outing of 2018.

The Brewers are replacing Gonzalez on their NLCS roster after the pitcher suffered a high ankle sprain while trying to field a ball in the second inning of Game 4. Milwaukee added right-hander Zach Davies to the roster to take his place Wednesday.

In 13 starts this season, Davies logged a 2-7 record, 4.77 ERA and 6.7 K/9. He last appeared for the Brewers on Sept. 28 in a 6-5 win over Detroit, surrendering five hits and three runs over four innings of work.

Wade Miley will get the start Wednesday afternoon in Game 5, but Davies could be called on if manager Craig Counsell’s tired bullpen needs a fresh arm after the 13-inning marathon that was Game 4.

Gonzalez’s season comes to a close, as he can’t return for the World Series after being replaced on the roster.