The Milwaukee Brewers‘ struggling rotation look another hit Monday, when right-hander Zach Davies landed on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness.

The Brewers also called up right-handers Devin Williams and recently-acquired Jake Faria, while optioning righty Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A.

Right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who hasn’t appeared in a game since late June, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Davies, 26, has struggled in recent weeks, allowing a combined 17 earned runs in his last three starts, and hasn’t pitched more than five innings since July 18.

Williams, 24, was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26 and has looked sharp in his first three appearances for the Missions, racking up six strikeouts while allowing two hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. The Brewers’ No. 14-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, he has a combined 2.21 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and a .180 opponent batting average in 34 games and 57 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Williams missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but has advanced quickly since returning last season and appeared in the All-Star Futures Game last month.

Faria, 26, has appeared in just one Triple-A game since the Brewers acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline.

Faria appeared in seven games for the Rays before the trade, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs in 10 innings. He retired all three batters he faced Aug. 3 in his lone outing for the Missions.