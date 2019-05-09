The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 2nd edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 1-3, 3.99 ERA, 38.1 IP, 40 H, 4 HR, 18 BB, 32 K, .280 OBA, 1.51 WHIP.

Notable: Brown threw a season-high 101 pitches on May 6 vs. Round Rock, 59 for strikes. It was the third time this year that Brown has gone six innings.



Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 4 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 2 K, .174 BA

Season: 32 games, 119 AB, .252 BA, .288 OBP, .353 SLG, .641 OPS, 6 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 11 R, 9 RBI, 4 SB, 5 BB, 20 K.

Notable: It was a tough week for Dubon, although he does own a three-game hitting streak. Dubon has only three multi-hit games this season and none since April 27.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 23 AB, 10 H, 3 2B, 3 HR, 6 R, 7 RBI, 2 SB, 6 BB, 3 K, .435 BA

Season: 33 games, 116 AB, .336 BA, .395 OBP, .741 SLG, 1.137 OPS, 12 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 21 R, 25 RBI, 3 SB, 11 BB, 35 K.

Notable: It was another big week for Milwaukee’s top prospect. Hiura had back-to-back games with three hits May 3-4. In the latter he had a double and two home runs. He already has four three-hit games on the season. Hiura ranks fourth in the PCL in slugging percentage, tied for fourth in home runs, tied for third in doubles and seventh in OPS.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/Single-A)

Last week: 4 games, 16 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 6 K, .313 BA



Season: 25 games, 93 AB, .204 BA, .267 OBP, .333 SLG, .601 OPS, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 11 R, 7 RBI, 0 SB, 6 BB, 36 K.

Notable: Lutz went 3-for-4 on May 3 at Wilmington, his first three-hit game of the season.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games, 7 AB, 1 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .143 BA

Season: 13 games, 57 AB, .184 BA, .298 OBP, .184 SLG, .482 OPS, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 4 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB, 7 BB, 25 K.

Notable: Ray was activated from the injured list on May 3 but placed on the temporary inactive list the next day due to the birth of his child. He returned May 7 and reached base in both of his games.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 1-0, 12 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 6 K

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 3-1, 2.27 ERA, 39.2 IP, 30 H, 1 HR, 10 BB, 22 K, .214 OBA, 1.01 WHIP.

Notable: After allowing just one hit in five scoreless innings at Pensacola on May 2, Supak tied his season high by going seven innings on May 7 vs. Montgomery, allowing two runs. Supak is seventh in the Southern League in ERA.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Single-A)

Last week: 5 games, 18 AB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 6 K, .222 BA

Season: 28 games, 99 AB, .293 BA, .410 OBP, .374 SLG, .784 OPS, 6 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 19 R, 10 RBI, 6 SB, 20 BB, 23 K.

Notable: After going hitless in four straight games, Turang finished the week on a three-game hit streak, including a 2-for-5 effort at Great Lakes on May 5. He also was involved in this delightful video (and in case you can’t tell from his lingo, Turang is the Californian).

Other notes: Biloxi RHP Devin Williams (2nd round, 2013) whiffed 11 in 5 2/3 over three relief appearances, with one earned run allowed. He also won two games. … Shuckers SS Luis Aviles Jr. (30th round, 2013) was 7-for-22 (.318) last week with two doubles, a homer, five runs and six RBI. He’s slashing .308/.387/.410 on the season. … Carolina LHP Clayton Andrews (17th round, 2018), who is listed at 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, struck out seven in four scoreless innings over two games, allowing just one hit, notching a save in both of his appearances. … Mudcats RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017) allowed one run in six innings with six whiffs vs. Fayetteville on May 7. File has a 3.48 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over six starts. … Wisconsin RHP Aaron Ashby (4th round, 2018) gave up one hit over six shutout innings, striking out seven at Great Lakes on May 4. … OF Chad McClanahan (11th round, 2016), was the only Timber Rattlers hitter to bat over .273 last week, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a pair of doubles.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns