Milwaukee newcomers Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain both had hits and each drew a walk, and Hernan Perez drove in three runs on a pair of doubles to lead the Brewers to a 5-1 win over Arizona.

Ji-Man Choi added a two-run blast to put the game away in the seventh inning.

Jhoulys Chacin allowed a hit and a walk in a one-inning start for the Brewers. Ketel Marte had two hits for Arizona.