Yelich, Cain pick up two hits apiece in Brewers’ 6-2 loss

INDIANS 6, BREWERS 2

Jason Kipnis hit his fifth home run for Cleveland. He leads all big leaguers in homers and RBIs (10) this spring. Kipnis hit 12 homers in an injury-interrupted 2017 season after hitting 23 the year before.

Indians ace Corey Kluber pitched three innings and allowed one run and four hits while striking out five. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run. Brewers newcomers Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain each had two hits.