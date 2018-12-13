Brewers trade for Rangers LHP Alex Claudio

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t make a selection during Thursday’s Rule 5 draft, but the team did make a roster move, acquiring left-handed reliever Alex Claudio from Texas.

Milwaukee sent the Rangers a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick in exchange for the reliever.

“We are excited to add another talented left-handed reliever to our bullpen,” general manager David Stearns said in a press release. “Over his young major-league career, Alex has proven to be one of the most consistent and durable lefty relievers in baseball.”

Claudio has spent his entire career with the Rangers and made his MLB debut in 2014. Since then, he’s logged a 3.20 ERA over 230 2/3 innings pitched while fanning 158 hitters and walking 48.

The 26-year-old had his worst season as a big leaguer in 2018. He registered a 4-2 record, 4.48 ERA — the first year his ERA has been over 3.00 — and career-low 5.4 K/9.

Adding another left-hander out of the bullpen was a need for Milwaukee, which non-tendered Dan Jennings and Xavier Cedeno in the offseason.

Claudio is under team control for another three years and has a minor-league option remaining. He’s eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter.