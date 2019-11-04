Brewers trade Chase Anderson to Blue Jays for Chad Spanberger

The Milwaukee Brewers traded right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for Double-A first baseman and outfielder Chad Spanberger.

Spanberger, who turned 24 last week, made his Double-A debut last season, hitting .237/.308/.399 with 29 doubles and 13 home runs in 431 at-bats for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Anderson, 31, posted a 4.21 ERA and a 1.266 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 50 walks in 32 appearances (27 starts) for the Brewers last season.

He joined the Brewers in 2016, posting a career-best 2.74 ERA in 25 starts the following year.