Brewers option RHP Taylor Williams to Triple-A, call up RHP Burch Smith

The Milwaukee Brewers, in desperate need of fresh arms after Saturday night’s marathon 4-3 win over the New York Mets in 18 innings, made a couple of roster moves Sunday.

Milwaukee optioned right-hander Taylor Williams to Triple-A San Antonio and selected right-hander Burch Smith from there. The Brewers also designated right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson for assignment.

Williams picked up the win Saturday night against the Mets, coming into the ballgame in the top of the 15th inning. He pitched four frames, allowing one run on three hits while fanning three hitters.

Ryan Braun’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 18th gave Williams the second win of his young MLB career.

Smith, signed to a minor-league deal by Milwaukee this offseason, owns a 3-1 record and 1.37 ERA in five starts (26 1/3 innings) this season for Triple-A San Antonio. The 29-year-old has pitched in 48 career MLB games. In 38 appearances with Kansas City last year (six starts), Smith logged a 6.92 ERA, 1.667 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 in 78 innings.

Jackson was optioned to Triple-A when Milwaukee called up Adrian Houser on Friday.