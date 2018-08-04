Brewers put Williams on DL, recall Barnes

The Milwaukee Brewers adjusted their bullpen ahead of their game Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Rookie right-handed reliever Taylor Williams was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Brewers due to right elbow soreness. To take his place, Milwaukee recalled right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Williams last pitched Thursday, allowing four runs in 2/3 of an inning during a 21-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 42 2/3 innings this season, Williams has a 4.22 ERA, allowing 40 hits and 21 walks with 49 strikeouts.

This will be Barnes’ third stint with the Brewers in 2018. He’s appeared in 39 innings over 37 games for Milwaukee this season, posting a 3.46 ERA with 38 strikeouts. He’s appeared in six games for the Sky Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings.